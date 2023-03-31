NORBIT - NOK 270 million frame agreement received for On-Board Units

NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 31 March 2023: Today, NORBIT is pleased to announce the award of a new frame agreement for delivery of On-Board Units from an undisclosed customer.



The frame agreement covers deliveries for a two-year period across 2023-2025. The contract value is estimated to be in excess NOK 270 million.

“Being able to conclude this significant frame agreement confirms that our strategy of migrating our On-Board Unit business into long term partnerships remains successful. This enables us to tailor our offering and bring added value to our customers”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

