U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.00
    +39.75 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,909.00
    +257.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,121.50
    +174.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    +18.10 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.53
    +1.40 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6300
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,580.94
    +3,389.80 (+12.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.58
    +58.48 (+9.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,407.99
    +659.27 (+2.56%)
     

NORBIT - Results for the first quarter of 2022

NORBIT ASA
·4 min read
NORBIT ASA
NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 13 May 2022: NORBIT reports revenues of NOK 235.2 million for the first quarter, which represents an increase of 58 per cent compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. The EBITDA more than doubled from last year and came in at NOK 43.9 million in the quarter.

"We are well on track to reach our goal of exceeding NOK 1 billion in revenue this year. All our segments are showing progress, with growth on the top line and improved profitability. Despite the first quarter usually being seasonally weak for the Oceans segment, we deliver the second highest quarterly revenues ever”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The Oceans segment delivered revenues of NOK 80.8 million for the first quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 32 per cent. The revenue increased with 18 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2021. In the quarter, Oceans won a NOK 15 million contract for multiple Winghead i80 sonars and a NOK 20 million order for several Guardpoint sonars, to be delivered in the second quarter.

The Connectivity segment reported revenues of NOK 63.7 million and an EBITDA margin of 22 per cent. Revenues more than tripled compared to the first quarter last year. Strong demand for products from the subsegment Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) and the acquisition of iData contributed to the revenue growth. Several important contracts were won in this segment in the first quarter, including one order of NOK 30 million from Toll Collect for satellite-based toll collection and two orders for On-Board Units to a total value of NOK 40 million.

The Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) segment delivered NOK 98.8 million in revenue in the quarter, and an EBITDA margin of 12 per cent. Increased activity related to contract manufacturing accounted for most of the 47 per cent revenue growth compared to the corresponding period in 2021. During the quarter, PIR was awarded a four-year framework agreement of NOK 120 million with a European industrial company for delivery of electronic modules for electromobility charging products.

“The components market has been demanding for a long period of time. We have met this challenge with a threefold strategy. Firstly, we have built a safety stock of critical components. Secondly, we have skilled R&D engineers who are able to adapt the design to make use of alternative components. Thirdly, we have taken advantage of the flexibility and dynamics enabled by our in-house production", Weisethaunet continues.

The outlook for the second quarter is positive, where increased sales are expected in the Oceans and Connectivity segments compared with both the first quarter of the year and the second quarter of 2021. PIR benefits from the generally strong demand in contract manufacturing. This is expected to continue in the second quarter, with revenues in line with the first quarter. The guidance is supported by existing orders.

NORBIT's long-term ambition is to deliver organic revenues of more than NOK 1.5 billion and an EBITDA margin of over 25 per cent in 2024.

Attached is the report for the first quarter and the presentation material.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the company's results today at 10:00. The presentation will be held at Pareto Securities in Dronning Mauds gate 3, Oslo. It is also possible to follow the presentation via the following link: https://invitepeople.com/events/8b99861c7a7eff63.

For more information:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information counts as insider information and must be disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act §5-12.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations in NORBIT ASA, 13 May 2022 at 06:30 CEST.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest snaps up $3M in Coinbase shares amid sell-off

    Even as 2022’s stock rout deepens, hitting her own fund included particularly hard, Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood is moving forward undeterred with her now-controversial stock-picking strategy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Robinhood Gets Backing From 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire

    In total, Bankman-Fried acquired 56,273,469 shares, according to an SEC filing Thursday. The company Bankman-Fried is showing such an interest in is Robinhood . The online brokerage firm first drew widespread attention in early 2021 as a vehicle used by novice traders to help bid up the price of so-called meme stocks.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Analysis: Wall Street ‘fear gauge’ offers no silver lining as bear market looms

    A surprising lack of panic in the U.S. stock market as measured by Wall Street’s "fear gauge" is keeping some investors from calling a bottom on an already bruising equity selloff. Since 1990, the Cboe Volatility Index has hit an average level of 37 at market bottoms, compared with its most recent level of around 32. Some investors believe that means stocks are yet to see the crescendo of fearful selling that has sometimes accompanied past market bottoms, even though the S&P 500 has already fallen nearly 20% from its record high, a level that would confirm a bear market.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.