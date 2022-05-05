U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

NORBIT - Shares of NORBIT ASA trading ex-dividend of NOK 0.30 today

·1 min read
NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 5 May 2022: From 5 May 2022, the shares of NORBIT ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 0.30 per share.

Record date is 6 May 2022 and payment is expected on or about 18 May 2022.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


