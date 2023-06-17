Is NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA (ETR:NC5A) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA (ETR:NC5A) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth €1.3m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through €772k. That means it had a cash runway of around 21 months as of December 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA increased its cash burn by 257% in the last twelve months. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 7.4%, making us very wary indeed. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of €20m, NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA's €772k in cash burn equates to about 3.8% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for NorCom Information Technology GmbH KGaA you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

