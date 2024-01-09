Norcros Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Norcros plc's (LON:NXR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Norcros Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Steve Good bought UK£49k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.63 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£1.82. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Steve Good bought 60.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£1.57. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:NXR Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2024

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Norcros, though insiders do hold about UK£377k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Norcros Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Norcros shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Norcros stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Norcros.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

