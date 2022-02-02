U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Nord Security announces a new strategic direction engaging channel partners in the US

·3 min read

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Security, a provider of world-class cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic direction to engage and sell-with channel partners in the US. This move offers an opportunity for Nord Security to hit the ground running in the US market by relying on the connections and customers that our partners are continuously fostering in their networks. Additionally, this decision will help the company to accelerate its expansion geographically, reach business customers in a quicker manner, and provide them with much-needed cybersecurity products.

"Nord Security has been growing quickly and reached the point where we are looking into more region-specific solutions. We decided to work through the channel partner community because we see a growing US businesses interest in digital solutions, cybersecurity, and network access security. Partners that we work with are exceptional brand advocates and understand the value that a good solution provides to their customers. Their community is driven, knowledgeable, and are experts in their various technology fields," says Tom Okman, co-founder at Nord Security.

Nord Security is known for its leading cybersecurity solutions. NordVPN — the first brand in the Nord Security family of products — was established in 2012. Over the years, it has become the VPN solution of choice for individuals worldwide. That success and market expertise has translated to a focus around delivering business-focused security solutions.. Those include the encrypted cloud storage service NordLocker, the next-generation password manager for business NordPass, and the advanced network access security solution NordLayer.

Recently, the company announced strategic partnerships with Telarus, the largest privately held technology services distributor in the United States, and AVANT, the leading IT decision-making platform. Nord Security chose these organizations as initial go-to-market partners for representing an extraordinary group of allies in the industry.

"We're excited about our recent partnership with two industry leaders – Telarus and AVANT – to offer the Nord Security suite of services to its partner communities. Nord Security has demonstrated that its cybersecurity offerings are top of the line and that partners' communities and customers will see tremendous benefits. Such partners as Telarus and AVANT provide a critical offering to enterprises by acting as their trusted advisor to deliver the best solution available on the market," says David Nuti, SVP of sales, North America channel.

Nord Security will also participate at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo – the largest gathering of channel partners in the country this spring. Over four days, the gathering, co-located with the MSP Summit, will be THE event of 2022, where partners can connect with technology suppliers to advance their businesses and harness knowledge that accelerates new revenue and growth. The event will take place from April 11 to 14 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

The US program comes on the heels of the success seen from our Europe-focused NordLayer partner community of managed network services providers.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nord-security-announces-a-new-strategic-direction-engaging-channel-partners-in-the-us-301472953.html

SOURCE nordsecurity.com

