Nord Stream 1 says gas supplies to Europe via pipeline continue

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The operator of the operational Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany said on Friday that transportation of natural gas to Europe was continuing normally.

"Nord Stream AG is not involved in the Nord Stream 2 project and not engaged in the activities of Nord Stream 2 AG. Nord Stream AG is, therefore, not targeted by the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG neither by any other sanctions," it said in a statement.

"Consequently, Nord Stream AG is able to execute its payments and settlements."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)

    French luxury group Chanel has again increased prices on some of its products, after three price hikes in 2021, meaning some of its signature handbags now cost up to twice what they did before the pandemic in 2019. Major luxury brands have raised prices throughout the coronavirus emergency to protect margins and, more recently, to counter rising costs of transport, logistics and raw materials. According to analysts at Jefferies, Chanel has hiked prices of its iconic handbags by an average of 71% since before the pandemic.

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on former leader Gerhard Schroeder to give up board seats on Russian energy companies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEurope's Largest Nuclear Power Plant on Fire as Russia AttacksUkraine Update: Nuclear Watchdog on Alert After Attack on PlantRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic Rea

    Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia as Western nations impose bold sanctions against Moscow following the attack. Apple said on Tuesday it had paused all product sales in Russia.

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated, while dollar climbed with bonds as concerns that war risks are intensifying roiled markets around the globe. Commodities pushed higher amid fears of supply crunches, heading toward their biggest weekly surge since the 1974 oil crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Sei

    Dow Jones futures are down after a fire at a huge Ukraine nuclear power plant facility as it was being seized by Russian troops.

    Cryptocurrencies have been close to the headlines since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the ever-volatile bitcoin in demand in Russia and beyond. Here are some charts that look at how cryptocurrencies have fared during the largest attack on a European country since World War Two. Bitcoin initially slumped after Russia launched its assault on Ukraine as investors dumped riskier assets, falling as much as 8% on Thursday before clawing back losses on the day.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

    Nathan Sheets, Citi Global Chief Economist, and Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the labor market and the economy

    The White House says no to a Russian oil ban despite an increased call for tougher measures from Democrats and Republicans

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

    Examples of the types of commodities typically shorted by these ETFs include crude oil, gasoline, and heating oil. Oil prices have rebounded significantly since early 2020, when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic helped drive oil prices into negative territory. Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has triggered a spike in oil prices more recently, pushing the price of a barrel of crude oil past $100 for the first time since 2014.

    Few buyers want to touch Russia's fossil fuels, which means great deals for OPEC and oil refineries in Asia.

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted, JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note Thursday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityOil prices have skyrocket