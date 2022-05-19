U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.75
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,393.00
    -47.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,896.00
    -39.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.20
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5260
    +0.2290 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,309.00
    -452.99 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.60
    -17.08 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Nordea Bank Abp - Name change for Swedish Bull & Bear certificates

Nordea Bank Abp.

Nordea Bank Abp will remove the "S" representing soft knock in the name of the Bull & Bear certificates to align with market naming standard. The soft knock feature will still be active and can be found in the Key Information Document (KID) and/or in the Final Terms for each specific certificate.


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Stellantis CEO Speaks The Truth About Electric Cars

    He brings up two huge choke points about electric cars supposedly being the future of the industry…

  • Chevron, Schlumberger withdraw request for California carbon-capture permit

    Top U.S. energy companies Chevron and Schlumberger have withdrawn an application to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them deep underground in central California, spokespeople said on Wednesday, putting the clean-energy project on hold after U.S. environmental regulators questioned it. Burying industrial gases has become a focus for energy companies seeking to show investors they are willing to reduce emissions and help fight climate change.

  • Woodside Wins Backing to Buy BHP Oil, Gas Amid Climate Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- Woodside Petroleum Ltd. almost certainly won investor approval to boost global oil and gas production by adding BHP Group assets while also facing a rebuke on its climate accounting.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pen

  • Charlotte County homeowner finds 11-foot alligator enjoying family pool

    The 11-foot-long, more than 550-pound alligator tore through a lanai screen to get to the pool.

  • Tesla dumped by S&P ESG index and Musk cries label is a ‘scam’

    The S&P 500 ESG Index drops Elon Musk’s Tesla from its lineup, which was revealed this week in its annual rebalancing.

  • Welcome the newest member of the family to Louisville Zoo: A baby zebra

    The Louisville Zoo has a new resident - a 71-pound baby zebra born in May 2022. It's the daughter of Azizi, a 6-year-old Hartmann's mountain zebra.

  • Drax to Dig Giant Cave in Scottish Mountain to Store Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapBiomass power company Drax Group Plc plans to excavate part of a Scottish mountain to house a new hydropower station that will double the capacity

  • Welcome to Thilafushi, the island built from trash in an ocean paradise

    A lot of the trash comes from the Maldives’ large tourism industry

  • Ball Corp. inks big Texas wind power purchase deal to help reduce carbon footprint

    The U.S. aluminum can giant says its energy purchase will offset half the emissions of its U.S. manufacturing.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Jumping Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock shot up this morning and was trading up a solid 12% by noon ET today. The hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer just bagged an order that's piqued investor attention. Tuesday morning, Plug Power said it won an order to supply one gigawatt (GW) electrolyzer to H2 Energy Europe, a company that builds fuel cell solutions and hydrogen infrastructure.

  • Electrify America Plans a Fully Renewable 75-Megawatt Facility

    California remains in focus for EV infrastructure, with Electrify America’s current and new plants set in the Mojave Desert.

  • Exclusive-Panama to develop largest advanced biorefinery to make lower-carbon aviation fuel

    The government of Panama and energy companies, including SGP BioEnergy, plan to develop a major, advanced biorefinery to increase supply of lower-carbon aviation fuel, the companies said Wednesday. The move comes as the airline industry seeks to achieve a goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and as governments worldwide are pressing companies to increase clean energy investment. The biorefinery in Panama will produce 180,000 barrels per day (2.6 billion gallons per year) of biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable marine diesel, when it is complete at the end of 2026.

  • Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?

    She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. The advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project say yes: Happy is an autonomous, cognitively complex elephant worthy of the right reserved in law for “a person.”

  • Americans deserve an answer to this question on gas prices | Opinion

    Inrix believes that the price of gas today “may be reaching a tipping point” where price will significantly alter America’s driving habits.

  • 84 egrets killed after workers cut down protected bird nests in Texas neighborhood

    While a lot of birds were killed, wildlife workers managed to rescue 71 egrets from the neighborhood lot.

  • Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

    The United States is the only fully industrialized country in the top 10 nations for total pollution deaths, ranking 7th with 142,883 deaths blamed on pollution in 2019, sandwiched between Bangladesh and Ethiopia, according to a new study in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health. Tuesday’s pre-pandemic study is based on calculations derived from the Global Burden of Disease database and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle. When deaths are put on a per population rate, the United States ranks 31st from the bottom at 43.6 pollution deaths per 100,000. “9 million deaths is a lot of deaths,” said Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Program and Global Pollution Observatory at Boston College.

  • Leaders Say Cummins 'Uniquely Positioned' to Lead on Climate Action

    Cummins Inc. leaders used this year’s Annual Meeting to tell stakeholders the company is ready to lead in the effort to address the world’s climate challenges and other environmental issues.

  • Alberta premier says Canada could boost oil export to U.S., calls for major new pipeline

    (Reuters) -Canada could add over a million barrels per day (bpd) of oil export capacity to the United States over the next two years, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday, while also calling for a new cross-border oil pipeline. However, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said there was little discussion in Ottawa or Washington about a new oil pipeline, and warned that narrowly focusing on fossil fuel security risked hindering climate goals. Kenney and Wilkinson were in Washington addressing a Senate energy and natural resources committee on the issue of energy security, as countries around the world face rising crude prices and tight supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.