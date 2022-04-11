U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

NORDEN CROWN INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

·10 min read
  • NOCRF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) (Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce results from twelve completed diamond drill holes from two reconnaissance programs during 2021 (total 3179.2 metres) at its Burfjord copper-gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project"). Significant drill results include 30.1m of 0.28% Cu in hole 003, 17.2m of 0.34% Cu in hole 004 and 12m of 1.27% Cu in Hole 011. A list of significant drill intercepts is presented (Table 1; Figure 1). Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget despite weather-related difficulties during the winter program.

Burfjord is host to numerous high-grade veins with associated copper-rich envelopes developed across a large area (~ 6 by 4 kilometres). The large associated alteration system and widespread copper mineralization support Burfjord's potential to host a large copper deposit.

"The combined Boliden and Norden teams are very pleased with the results from this follow up drill program, which continues to outline broad zones of copper mineralization surrounding high-grade copper veins at Burfjord," stated Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman. "This drill program has identified copper zones situated within the copper endowed and broadly altered Burfjord Anticline and confirms our theory that these rocks have the potential to host a sizeable mineral discovery on the property. The large exploration program approved by Boliden for 2022 is an endorsement of our joint belief that Burfjord has real potential for finding a significant deposit".

Only limited exploration has taken place at Burfjord in the modern era before Norden Crown's recent reconnaissance drill programs. The best historical drill intercept consists of 7 metres @ 3.6% copper1 and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block. Previous drilling by Norden Crown2 at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historical mine workings3.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway, is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares. Within the license area, during the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historical mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

Hole

From

To

Length

Cu

Au

Co

ID

Metres

Metres

Metres

%

g/t

ppm

BUR-21-002

74.00

85.90

11.90

0.24

0.02

51

BUR-21-002

128.40

132.00

3.60

0.29

0.02

33

BUR-21-002

179.80

193.70

13.90

0.19

0.03

71

BUR-21-002

186.00

190.00

4.00

0.27

0.04

89

BUR-21-003

164.90

195.00

30.10

0.28

0.04

59

Incl.

164.90

176.00

11.10

0.46

0.05

39

Also Incl.

191.50

193.60

2.10

1.01

0.16

329

BUR-21-004

141.30

158.50

17.20

0.34

0.04

57

Incl.

141.30

143.40

2.10

0.94

0.09

75

Also incl.

155.25

158.50

3.25

0.79

0.10

39

BUR-21-004

182.30

207.00

24.70

0.24

0.04

160

Incl.

200.20

203.60

3.40

0.47

0.08

114

BUR-21-004

219.00

229.00

10.00

0.12

0.02

32

BUR-21-005

74.50

76.50

2.00

0.76

0.06

93

BUR-21-005

82.10

85.30

3.20

0.13

0.02

79

BUR-21-005

115.40

118.50

3.10

3.81

0.31

179

Incl.

117.15

118.50

1.35

8.67

0.69

332

BUR-21-006

69.35

78.15

8.80

0.51

0.17

77

BUR-21-006

131.50

136.90

5.40

0.22

0.02

74

Incl.

135.50

136.90

1.40

0.46

0.03

99

BUR-21-006

153.60

158.95

5.35

0.19

0.27

266

Incl.

154.70

155.85

1.15

0.46

1.06

41

BUR-21-007

155.90

15.00

3.10

0.22

0.03

34

BUR-21-008

177.65

184.10

6.45

0.17

0.02

29

BUR-21-008

187.95

193.70

5.75

0.10

0.03

28

BUR-21-008

212.00

232.15

20.15

0.10

0.01

32

BUR-21-009

42.80

63.90

21.10

0.17

0.01

47

Incl.

53.00

63.90

10.90

0.26

0.02

33

BUR-21-009

104.00

108.40

4.40

0.27

0.02

83

Incl.

105.20

108.40

3.20

0.34

0.03

97

BUR-21-009

152.00

162.00

10.00

0.39

0.03

33

Incl.

156.00

162.00

6.00

0.62

0.05

35

Also incl.

158.00

160.00

2.00

1.59

0.14

39

BUR-21-009

193.50

208.40

14.90

0.21

0.02

22

BUR-21-009

246.10

255.20

9.10

0.39

0.07

70

BUR-21-011

75.00

87.00

12.00

1.27

0.09

21

*Lengths reported as seen in drill core. True widths are estimated at 85-100% of reported lengths.

No significant results were obtained from BUR-21-001 and BUR-21-010.


Table 1. Burfjord drill intersects

Figure 1. Burfjord drill hole locations showing TEM geophysics conductor, geology and mineral occurrences. (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)
Figure 1. Burfjord drill hole locations showing TEM geophysics conductor, geology and mineral occurrences. (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)

Hole

Depth

Azimuth

Inclination

Grid

Northing

Easting

Elevation

ID

Metres

Degrees

Degrees

WGS 84

Metres

BUR-21-001

271.50

80

-50

UTM zone 34N

7743021

545358

510.3

BUR-21-002

399.00

140

-50

UTM zone 34N

7742897

547120

565.2

BUR-21-003

300.00

110

-45

UTM zone 34N

7743054

547221

557.6

BUR-21-004

254.70

130

-45

UTM zone 34N

7742804

547021

590.9

BUR-21-005

300.50

120

-50

UTM zone 34N

7743122

546877

485.9

BUR-21-006

299.80

120

-45

UTM zone 34N

7743280

547387

528.6

BUR-21-007

229.00

300

-45

UTM zone 34N

7743361

547706

563.8

BUR-21-008

363.70

300

-45

UTM zone 34N

7743682

547945

538.5

BUR-21-009

272.50

35

-46

UTM zone 34N

7744951

548120

448.0

BUR-21-010

194.50

90

45

UTM zone 34N

7745590

547052

411.2

BUR-21-011

139.50

150

-45

UTM zone 34N

7747456

547181

533.9

BUR-21-012

154.50

150

80

UTM zone 34N

7747494

547157

529.5


Table 2. Burfjord 2021 drill collar information

The high-grade copper gold veins at Burfjord, that were historically mined at cut- off grades of 3-5% copper, are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown believes this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target. Copper bearing veins in the area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse-grained (often 0.5 centimeter to multi-centimeter scale) disseminations in the veins. The sodium-rich (highly saline) styles of alteration and mineralization at Burfjord are also host to geochemically elevated levels of rare elements. Discrete zones of cobalt and nickel mineralization are also present at Burfjord.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). In order to earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years. Work on the exploration programs is directed by a join Norden-Boliden Technical committee.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt and Nickel deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Core Handling Protocols

Drill core is logged and prepped for sampling before submittal to ALS in Malå, Sweden where it is cut, bagged, and prepped for analysis. Accredited control samples (blanks and accredited standards) are inserted into the sample intervals regularly. Samples are dried (if necessary), weighed, crushed (70% < 2mm), and rotary split into two fractions. One is retained (coarse reject) and the other is pulverized to 85% < 75µm. Pulps are analyzed by ultra-trace ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and ICP-AES (Au-ICP22). Over detection limit samples are reanalyzed using ore grade four acid digestion ((+)-OG62) and in the case of high-grade copper (Cu-OG62).

References

  1. Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Norden Crown's property reviews have confirmed the geologic setting and occurrence of mineralization on the Project and considers the historical exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports.

  2. See news release dated March 20, 2019.

  3. Intercept reported as seen in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to Burfjord contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden. Mr. MacNeil has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical ‎and test data underlying the information.‎ Mr. MacNeil has not verified historic assay information at Burfjord.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the successful completion of the exploration program (consisting of diamond drilling, mapping, prospecting, outcrop sampling, airborne magnetic and ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys) and Norden Crown's belief in the economic potential and attractiveness of Burfjord as a bulk tonnage target as discussed herein, the dates the various segments of the exploration program will commence, the duration of various segments of the exploration program, the anticipated timing of the results of the exploration programs described herein and the planned uses of the resulting data. Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the various contracted entities to complete their duties within the time expected by the Company; inclement weather conditions that may impede, delay or stop all or part of the exploration program; the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic or other pandemics or epidemics; mechanical breakdowns of equipment used in the exploration programs, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the ability of Norden Crown to obtain the necessary consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and, if obtained, to obtain such consents in a timely fashion relative to Norden Crown plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of Norden Crown to drill test its projects and find mineral resources; if any mineral resources are discovered or acquired, the Company's ability to monetize any such mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of Norden Crown management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Norden Crown undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Norden Crown Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)
Norden Crown Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Norden Crown Metals Corp.)

SOURCE Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c4767.html

