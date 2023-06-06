Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nordex SE's (ETR:NDX1) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of €498m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €562m, the €2.5b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Nordex's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Nordex

Nordex is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 German Electrical analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €38m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nordex given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Nordex currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Nordex's case is 58%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Nordex to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Nordex's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Nordex worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Nordex is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Nordex’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here