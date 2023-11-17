When Will Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nordex SE's (ETR:NDX1) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The €2.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €498m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €460m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Nordex's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Nordex, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €67m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Nordex's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

