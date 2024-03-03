Nordex SE (ETR:NDX1) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 21% over the past week following Nordex SE's (ETR:NDX1) latest yearly results. Revenue of €6.5b came in 3.1% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of €1.33, a 14% miss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Nordex's ten analysts is for revenues of €7.23b in 2024. This would reflect a decent 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Nordex is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of €0.039 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €6.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.091 in 2024. Although revenues are expected to increase meaningfully, the analysts have acknowledged the cost of growth, given the large cut to EPS estimates following the latest report.

There's been no major changes to the price target of €14.99, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast revenue and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Nordex, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €22.00 and the most bearish at €11.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Nordex's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 18% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Nordex's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €14.99, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Nordex analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Nordex , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

