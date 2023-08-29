Nordic American Tankers Limited's (NYSE:NAT) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Nordic American Tankers' (NYSE:NAT) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Nordic American Tankers' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nordic American Tankers is:

16% = US$89m ÷ US$556m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Nordic American Tankers' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Nordic American Tankers' ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 28% does temper our expectations. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 21% net income growth reported by Nordic American Tankers over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Nordic American Tankers' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 28% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is NAT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Nordic American Tankers Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Nordic American Tankers has a significant LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 88%, meaning the company only retains 12% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Nordic American Tankers is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 76%.

Summary

In total, it does look like Nordic American Tankers has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty decent, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher, had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

