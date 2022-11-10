U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 3Q 2022 dividend announcement

Nordic American Tankers Limited
·3 min read
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Nordic American Tankers Limited


Thursday, November 10, 2022

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


Our 3Q 2022 earnings will be released November 30, 2022 before NYSE opening. A guidance for the NAT performance for 4Q 2022 will also be provided in the release.

For 3Q 2022 the Board of NAT is declaring a 5 cent dividend ($0.05) per share. This reflects both favorable markets for our ships and the company's bedrock belief in dividends.

This dividend marks our 101st consecutive quarterly dividend. It will be paid Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to shareholders on record Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

As previously announced, the NAT Annual General Meeting is being held November 17, 2022 and will follow the standard procedures of previous AGMs.

The prospects are good for increased dividends going forward.


For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.             

Best regards,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.   

 

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                            

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 72 41 71   

www.nat.bm


