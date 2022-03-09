U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – An extremely busy period for NAT. Political uncertainty normally stimulate the NAT activities

Nordic American Tankers Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • NAT
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Nordic American Tankers Limited

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

The following transactions indicate how active NAT has been recently:

  • Two six-year time charters with Oman interest concluded, securing cashflow, return and financial stability

  • First drawdown for the $88 million newbuilding financing

  • Sale of three Suezmax vessels concluded – value $45 million

The elements above stimulate the NAT business.

Yesterday the US imposed a ban on imports of Russian Oil. Russian crude oil accounted for about 3% of total US crude oil imports last year.

Europe imports about one third of its oil from Russia.

With increased sanctions and prolonged uncertainty, Europe will source oil from elsewhere, such as West Africa, Americas and the Middle East.

Therefore, oil has to travel longer distances and more transportation work is good for the NAT vessels.

Some of the Russian oil may go to the East/Far East creating a strong ton-mile effect and improving the position for our ships further.

NAT now has 22 Suezmax tankers including 2 newbuildings.

A large part of the NAT fleet is currently in the spot market. NAT will instantly see the effect of increased transportation work and higher rates for our vessels.

Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

NAT is a Bermuda based company.

Contacts:

Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 91 35 00 91

Herbjørn Hansson, Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 866 805 9504



