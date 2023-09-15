Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Nordic American Tankers' (NYSE:NAT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nordic American Tankers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$143m ÷ (US$882m - US$172m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Nordic American Tankers has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 21% it's pretty much on par.

In the above chart we have measured Nordic American Tankers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nordic American Tankers.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Nordic American Tankers is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 20% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Nordic American Tankers is using 30% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 19% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, Nordic American Tankers has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 154% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Nordic American Tankers that you might find interesting.

