Nordic Announces Minority Investment in Fortified Health Security

·4 min read

Deal deepens existing partnership and enhanced offerings for Nordic clients

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, today announced it has closed a deal to become a minority investor in Fortified Health Security, a best-in-class managed security services provider (MSSP) to the healthcare industry. Nordic is joined by majority investors Silversmith Capital Partners and Health Velocity Capital.

Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting)
Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting)

Nordic and Fortified entered into a strategic partnership last August, designed to bolster the cybersecurity support and services available to healthcare organizations. This deal will allow Fortified to accelerate its technology roadmap and support operational scale.

"Cybersecurity is a critical issue in the healthcare industry, and we are grateful to have Fortified's award-winning services and support available to our clients. We have been very impressed with the work Fortified has done, especially since we announced our partnership last year, and we're looking forward to continuing this alliance into the new year," said Jim Costanzo, CEO of Nordic. "As the industry continues to embrace cutting-edge technology, cybersecurity continues to be top-of-mind for our organization. Our clients will benefit from Fortified's innovative, mission-driven approach to minimizing cybersecurity risk and protecting their businesses."

Both Nordic and Fortified were recognized with KLAS awards in 2022. Nordic was named Best in KLAS for Overall IT Services, as well as in the HIT Implementation Leadership (large), Revenue Cycle Optimization, and Technical Services (via S&P Consultants) categories. Fortified was awarded Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Management Services. The combination of these industry-leading capabilities allows Nordic to offer clients security advisory services and managed cybersecurity programs uniquely focused on the healthcare industry.

"Nordic and Fortified are organizations with innovative spirits and deep commitments to our clients' success. Our formal partnership over the past year has underscored just how complementary our offerings are and how much more our clients can benefit from our connected services," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified. "This investment will directly support our business' growth plans, as well as how we deliver work to clients and solve their needs. We are excited to continue our partnership with Nordic in this deepened and meaningful way."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,100 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, Hygeian Consulting, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® – protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded many industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize engagement value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. Learn more at fortifiedhealthsecurity.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, Market Access Technologies, MediQuant, Nordic Consulting, PDFTron, Upperline Health and Webflow. For more information, including a full list of portfolio investments, visit http://www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Health Velocity Capital

Health Velocity Capital invests exclusively in innovative healthcare software and services companies. The firm's partners have more than 90 collective years as investors, entrepreneurs, and executives helping to finance and build innovative companies that created important new healthcare markets and that became market leaders, including successful companies such as Teladoc, Livongo Health, Change Healthcare, MDLive, Contessa Health, Headspace Health, Aspire Health, Zipari, IVX Health, Artera (fka Well Health), Compassus, Aperio, The Advisory Board Company, Healthways (Tivity Health), US Renal Care, Spero Health, OnShift, and many others. The firm counts among its limited partners many of the largest and most influential healthcare organizations in the country and current and former senior healthcare executives who collectively represent organizations that insure more than 175 million Americans, operate more than 700 hospitals, provide pharmacy and PBM services to everyone in the United States, and sell software to every major US health system. For more information, please visit www.healthvelocitycapital.com.

Media Contact:
Tracee Larson
Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting
NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-announces-minority-investment-in-fortified-health-security-301704493.html

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

