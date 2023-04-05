Nordic Consulting Expands Managed Services Offerings

Global Healthcare Consulting Company to Offer End-to-End IT Services

MADISON, Wis., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, today announced the expansion of its offerings to include a full suite of managed services. The move represents an evolution from primarily focusing on EHR-agnostic support to an enhanced portfolio that accelerates the digital and innovation capabilities necessary to deliver end-to-end IT services to clients.

Nordic is thrilled to launch this offering at scale by adding Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the nation's 20 largest healthcare systems, and Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH), a 657-bed system with 117+ facilities, as clients. BSMH and RSFH Information and Technology teams will join Nordic to build an end-to-end managed services organization, focused on serving the healthcare industry. This union will continue to fulfill the mission of BSMH and RSFH while equipping Nordic with the innovative, patient-centric capabilities BSMH and RSFH have developed to support world-class patient care.

"I'm excited that Nordic is entering this new phase of growth. With our strong reputation for delivering best-in-class digital offerings and EHR managed services, we're perfectly positioned to scale from point solutions to the full scope of managed services," said Paul Slaughter, Executive Vice President of Managed Services at Nordic. "Ultimately, our support will enable BSMH, RSFH, and future clients to focus on their mission-critical work of serving patients and caregivers."

Nordic's teams have been KLAS-recognized in multiple domains for their outstanding work, including Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm in 2022 and 2023. The firm has grown significantly over the past few years and was most recently acquired by Accrete Health Partners, an affiliate of BSMH. The investment has allowed Nordic to pursue its ambitious plans for innovating its product offerings.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,100 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, Hygeian Consulting, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

