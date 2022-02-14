Nordic Data Center Market to Reach $10.21 Billion by 2027. Over $8 Billion of Cumulative Investments through Data Center Development by Hyperscale Operators in Next 5 Years – Arizton
The Nordic data center market to reach USD 5.24 billion in 2021 and will reach USD 10.21 billion by 2027.
Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest report on the Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% during 2021−2027. Denmark data center market is leading with around 30% of total investments in the Nordics, followed by Sweden and Norway.
Scope of the Nordic Data Center Market Report
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2021
$5.24 Billion
Market Size in 2027
$10.21 Billion
Market Size by Area (2027)
2.74 Million Sq. ft
Market Size by Power Capacity (2027)
568 MW
Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
11.76
%
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2027
Segments Covered
Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standard, Facility, and Geography
Countries Covered
Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
The Nordics is a preferred investment location for hyperscale, colocation, and cryptocurrency data centers, fueled by ample availability of renewable energy, large swatches of land for development, and government support for the development of data centers.
Within the Nordics, Sweden, with over 35% of the overall capacity added in the market led market investments, followed by Finland and Denmark. Finland witnessed investments by Google, which announced the expansion of its Hamina data center facility.
The Nordics market has also witnessed several acquisition transactions in 2021, which will further enable market growth. For instance, in July 2021, Green Mountain was acquired by Israel based Azrieli Group, and DigiPlex was acquired by IPI Partners.
The adoption of district heating is encouraged by local governments and adopted by data center operators in the Nordics. For instance, the government of Norway will offer incentives such as USD 0.005 per KW/h in electricity tax for data centers contributing to district heating in Norway.
Various local data center associations also exist in Nordic countries, that formulate policies and support data center development. For instance, Denmark has The Danish Data Center Association (DDI) representing the data center ecosystem in Denmark, including operators, vendors, municipalities, educational institutions, and utility companies.
Norway is the leading country in renewable energy capacity production, followed by Sweden and Finland. The European Union Renewable Energy Directive has set certain renewable energy targets, as a percentage of total energy consumed in the Nordics, set at 30% for Denmark, 38% for Finland, 72% for Iceland, 67.5% for Norway, and 49% for Sweden.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 12 IT infrastructure providers, 17 support infrastructure providers, 17 construction contractors, and 13 data center investors
Nordic Data Center Market – Key Investments
In June 2021, the Solor Bioenergy Group announced the acquisition of the district heating business from Veolia Nordic in Norway and Sweden.
District heating is widely used in Finland & Iceland as it covers around 50% of buildings, houses. In February 2021, VTT launched a district heating plant technology is called Low-Temperature District Heating and Desalination Rector in Finland.
Sweden also offers regional investments and employment grants for data centers, depending on the investment amount and full-time jobs offered. For instance, Stockholm Data Parks will bring significant investments to the country.
In September 2021, Huawei Technologies launched an Indirect Evaporative Cooling solution, an innovative solution to upgrade Air Handling Units (AHU) to Environment Handling Units (EHU), to reduce the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and carbon emission of the data center.
In January 2020, Norway launched its National Strategy on AI to offer investments in AI research & education, establish financial aid schemes for AI, and frame rules & principles on ethical adoption of AI in the country.
Nordic Data Center Market – Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Server Infrastructure
Storage Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgear
Power Distribution Units
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers
Condensers & Dry Coolers
Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Physical Security
Fire Detection & Suppression
DCIM/BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Facility
Hyperscale Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Colocation Data Centers
Market Segmentation by Geography
Sweden
Finland
Denmark
Norway
Iceland
Nordic Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape
In terms of IT infrastructure, there were various hyperscalers such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook investing in the region in 2021. These cloud service providers are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure. Various IT infrastructure vendors present in the region include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies. Server demand has grown over the last year due to the higher infrastructure deployment for big data analytics workloads. The demand for converged and hyper converged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market. Various infrastructure providers are involved in customizing IT infrastructure for data center operators. OCP as a platform also helps vendors according to their needs.
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Alfa Laval
Carrier
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
NetNordic
Reillo Elettronica
Rittal
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
Socomec
STULZ
Trane Technologies
Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
Arup Group
Coromatic
Caverion
COWI
Designer Group
RED
Dornan
Exyte
Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Granlund Group
MT Hojgaard
Mace Group
ISG
Sweco
Mercury
Ramboll Group
YIT
Prominent Data Center Investments
Apple
AQ Compute
atNorth
Bahnhof
DigiPlex
Digital Realty
EcoDataCenter
Equinix
Green Mountain
Microsoft
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
