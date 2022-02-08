U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

Nordic Data Center Market Report 2022: Market Witnessed Investments of $5.24 Billion in 2021 and will Witness Investments of $10.21 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic data center market witnessed investments of USD 5.24 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.76 % during 2022-2027.

The Nordics is a favorable investment area for hyperscale, colocation, and cryptocurrency data centers. Hyperscale data center operators have opted to open many self-built cloud data centers in the Nordics to support local and regional customers.

The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly by local enterprises across the Nordics, boosting local colocation demand in the market.

NORDICS DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • IT Infrastructure: High-performance computing workloads will drive the demand for HPC systems in Nordics data centers. The majority of these workloads are non-critical in nature. Also, hyperscale operators consider deploying in Nordic as cold-storage facilities or disaster recovery centers.

  • UPS Systems: Over USD 1.7 billion will be spent on procurement and deployment of UPS systems and batteries across Nordic data centers during 2022-2027. In Nordic countries, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is increasing. In 2020, Ecodatacenter partnered with Schneider Electric to develop an ultra-low-carbon-footprint data center in Falun by installing Galaxy VX UPS with lithium-ion and MasterPact MTZ solutions.

  • Cooling Systems: Around USD 1.5 will be spent on procuring and deployment of free cooling chillers, economizers, and evaporative cooling units for data centers in Nordics during 2022-2027. Along with air-based cooling, the data center operators are likely to adopt liquid emersion cooling for the data centers. For instance, in 2020, Iceotope partnered with Schneider Electric and Avnet to provide the chassis-level liquid immersion cooling solution to EcoDataCenter's colocation facility in Sweden.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • Denmark: Denmark to record a CAGR of about 19.15% during 2021-2027. Digital Realty, Facebook, and Google are Denmark's major data center investors. Denmark has an abundance of renewable energy, and the government is focussing on the generation of green energy. The Denmark government is focusing on attracting investments from various operators providing various incentives, developing areas for data centers. Facebook, Google, and DigiPlex have several acres of land for data center development or expansion in Denmark.

  • Norway: Norway to record a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2027. In June 2021, the Norwegian data center industry announced the establishment of Norsk Datasenterindustri (Norwegian Data Center Industry), an industry association to strengthen the data center industry in Norway. The association includes data center operators, including Digiplex and Green Mountain, as well as power companies such as Ringerikskraft and Statkraft. It will come under the umbrella of IKT-Norge.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • In October 2021, NetApp acquired a cloud optimization platform "CloudCheckr" which will provide security, maintenance, and also optimize cloud resources.

  • Caverion acquired RPH Linc AB, a systems integrator for various electrical security for various customers in Stockholm, Sweden.

  • Hyperscale providers continue to dominate through the adoption of ODM solutions through their self-built facilities and collocated cloud regions across the Nordics, thus fuelling demand for hyperscale data centers in the Nordic region.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

  • Increase in Connectivity (Submarine Cables & Internal Connectivity)

  • Impact 5G Fueling Data Center Deployment

  • Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

  • Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption

  • Growing Government/Industry Initiatives

  • Impact Innovations in the Data Center Industry

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nordic is expected to witness over USD 8 billion of cumulative investments through the development of data centers by hyperscale operators during 2022-2027.

  • Digital Realty, Equinix, Green Mountain, atNorth, and Hetzner Online are the prominent data center operators that invested around 20% of the total investment in 2021. Data center operators are likely to make more investments in the region.

  • In terms of investments by data center operators, the Denmark data center market is leading with around 30% of total investments in the Nordics, followed by Sweden and Norway.

  • The data center operators and associations signed a European Green Deal to reduce greenhouse gas and nullify greenhouse gas emissions across Europe. The awareness of renewable energy procurement will increase along with the construction of data center facilities in the region. This will drive demand for the carbon-free data center.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Alfa Laval

  • Carrier

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Legrand

  • NetNordic

  • Reillo Elettronica

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Schneider Electric

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Trane Technologies

  • Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

  • Arup Group

  • Coromatic

  • Caverion

  • COWI

  • Designer Group

  • RED

  • Dornan

  • Exyte

  • Gottlieb Paludan Architects

  • Granlund Group

  • MT Hojgaard

  • Mace Group

  • ISG

  • Sweco

  • Mercury

  • Ramboll Group

  • YIT

Prominent Data Center Investments

  • Apple

  • AQ Compute

  • atNorth

  • Bahnhof

  • DigiPlex

  • Digital Realty

  • EcoDataCenter

  • Equinix

  • Green Mountain

  • Google

  • Facebook

  • Microsoft

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Market Segments
4.4 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Market Snapshot
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key
7.3 List of Submarine Cables

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increase in Connectivity (Submarine Cables & Internal Connectivity)
8.2 5G Fueling Data Center Deployment
8.3 Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept
8.4 Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption
8.5 Growing Government/Industry Initiatives
8.6 Innovations in Data Center Industry

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 To Boost Data Center Investments
9.2 Carbon-Free Data Centers
9.3 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
9.4 Growing Investments in Data Centers
9.5 Big Data and IOT Boost Data Center Investments
9.6 Free Cooling Lowers Pue of Data Centers

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce
10.2 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.3 High Procurement Cost of Efficient Infrastructure

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis

12 Facility
12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.4 Colocation Data Centers
12.5 Hyperscale Data Centers
12.6 Enterprise Data Centers

13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 IT Infrastructure
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction

14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Server Infrastructure
14.3 Storage Infrastructure
14.4 Network Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 UPS Systems
15.3 Generators
15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
15.5 Power Distribution Units
15.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Cooling Systems
16.3 Racks
16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.3 Chiller Units
17.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
17.6 Other Cooling Units

18 Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Core & Shell Development
19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.4 Engineering & Building Design
19.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
19.6 Physical Security
19.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions

20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Overview of Tier Standards
20.3 Tier I & II
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier IV

21 Geography
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8o0mi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


