The Nordic Eyewear Industry is Expected to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2027

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Eyewear Market (Sweden, Denmark, Norway & Finland): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nordic eyewear market is forecasted to reach US$2.72 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the Nordic eyewear market has been supported by factors aging population, rising digital screen use, increasing cases of myopia, rising e-commerce penetration, inclining disposable income, increasing use of sports eyewear, and rise in prevalence of visual impairment. However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing refractive surgery, and increasing use of cheaper frames and sunglasses.

The Nordic eyewear market can be categorized into the following sectors Spectacles, Contact Lenses, and Sunglasses. In 2022, the dominant share of Nordic eyewear market was held by Spectacles sector. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like rising social media usage, increasing adoption of daily disposable lenses, fashionable eyewear, rising digitalization, increase in awareness of eye problems.

COVID-19 has led to the closure of ophthalmic clinics and retail stores for an extended period. The postponement of non-urgent eye examination appointments has caused a dip in the sales revenue of many players operating in the market. Additionally, disruptions in the manufacturing and transportation of spectacle lenses, contact lenses, and sunglasses owing to the pandemic have also influenced the decline of the market for eyewear in 2020.

The Nordic eyewear market can be segmented into the following regions: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. In 2022, the dominant share of Nordic eyewear market was held by Sweden, followed by Denmark, Norway, and Finland. Sweden, considered a fashion hub, witnesses people adopting eyewear as a fashion accessory, such as colored contact lenses, sunglasses, and frames.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nordic eyewear market.

  • The major regional markets for the Nordic eyewear market (Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Grand Vision, Specsaver, Synsam, Krogh Optikk, OptiK Team, Synologen AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Nordic Eyewear Market
2.2 Rising Nordic E-Commerce Penetration
2.3 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Nordic Eyewear Market by Value
3.2 Nordic Eyewear Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Nordic Eyewear Market by Product
3.3.1 Nordic Spectacles Market by Value
3.3.2 Nordic Spectacles Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Nordic Contact Lenses Market by Value
3.3.4 Nordic Contact Lenses Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Nordic Sunglasses Market by Value
3.3.6 Nordic Sunglasses Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Nordic Eyewear Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Sweden
4.1.1 Sweden Eyewear Market by Value
4.1.2 Sweden Eyewear Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Denmark
4.2.1 Denmark Eyewear Market by Value
4.2.2 Denmark Eyewear Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Norway
4.3.1 Norway Eyewear Market by Value
4.3.2 Norway Eyewear Market Forecast by Value
4.4 Finland
4.4.1 Finland Eyewear Market by Value
4.4.2 Finland Eyewear Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Aging Population
5.1.2 Rising Digital Screen Use
5.1.3 Increasing cases of Myopia
5.1.4 Rising E-commerce Penetration
5.1.5 Inclining GDP
5.1.6 Increasing Use of Sports Eyewear
5.1.7 Rise in Prevalence of Visual Impairment
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Rising Social Media Usage
5.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Lenses
5.2.3 Growing Popularity of Fashionable Eyewear
5.2.4 Rise in Digitalization
5.2.5 Increase in Awareness of Eye Problems
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Increase in Refractive Surgery
5.3.2 Increasing Use of Cheaper Frames and Sunglasses

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Nordic Market
6.1.1 Nordic Market Share Comparison- Key Players
6.2 Sweden Market
6.2.1 Sweden Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
6.3 Denmark Market
6.3.1 Denmark Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
6.4 Finland Market
6.4.1 Finland Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
6.5 Norway Market
6.5.1 Norway Market Share Comparison- Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Grand Vision
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.2 Synsam
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.3 Specsavers
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.4 Synologen AB
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.5 Optik Team
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.6 Krogh Optikk
7.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb166g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nordic-eyewear-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-72-billion-by-2027--301727937.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

