Nordic Freeze Triggers Transport Chaos Before Sweeping South

(Bloomberg) -- The deep freeze gripping Europe’s northernmost region is edging south, paralyzing transport systems and pushing power prices to record levels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The icy conditions, which produced the coldest January for 25 years in parts of Sweden near the Arctic Circle, will spread to Nordic capitals over the weekend. Helsinki and Stockholm are forecast to see lows around -20C, while Oslo is set for a minimum of -28C on Friday, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Finland asked citizens to conserve power to avoid outages as prices surged to an all-time high. Freezing temperatures and heavy snow are closing roads and disrupting train services across the region, with an unusual number of cancellations. Finland’s state-owned train operator VR is canceling about 20 long-distance services per day through the weekend.

“Our trains have not properly defrosted and need extra de-icing and maintenance,” said Piia Tyynila, director of long-distance traffic at VR.

Half of Finland’s roads face difficult conditions, according to state-owned Fintraffic said. A major road in southern Sweden, where some drivers were rescued by the military after more than a 1,000 cars got stuck on Wednesday and Thursday, will only reopen around lunchtime on Friday.

While the likelihood of an electricity shortfall is currently small, Finland’s grid manager continues to operate in a state of heightened readiness.

Finnish power prices for Friday surged 290% to a record €890.54 per megawatt-hour. About 17% of Finland’s consumption was covered by imports from Sweden, Estonia and Norway.

Sweden, typically a major exporter, is importing electricity from both Germany and Poland. Norway was getting power from the UK on Friday morning, whereas normally electricity flows the other way.

Story continues

Freezing conditions will also engulf other parts of western Europe over the coming week. Temperatures in Berlin will plunge to as low as -8C by Tuesday, while Paris will be -4C on Wednesday, according to Maxar.

“By the mid to latter parts of the time frame, strong cold builds across the continental region,” Maxar said in a daily report.

That follows the extreme weather brought to the region earlier this week by Storm Henk, with torrential rain and flooding from the UK to Germany and northern France. A 73-year-old man was found dead in his partially submerged car near Nantes in northwestern France.

--With assistance from Kati Pohjanpalo, Leo Laikola, Elena Mazneva and Priscila Azevedo Rocha.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.