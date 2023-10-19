Nordic Group Limited (SGX:MR7) insiders have significant skin in the game with 83% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Nordic Group implies vested interests in company growth

The largest shareholder of the company is Yeh Hong Chang with a 55% stake

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Nordic Group Limited (SGX:MR7) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 83% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nordic Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nordic Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Nordic Group, for yourself, below.

Nordic Group is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Yeh Hong Chang (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 55% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.1% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Nordic Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Nordic Group Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a S$131m stake in this S$158m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Nordic Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Nordic Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

