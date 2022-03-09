U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

Nordic Nanovector Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on Alpha37, at the American Association for Cancer Research 2022 Annual Meeting

·3 min read
  NANOV.OL

OSLO, Norway, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces that an E-poster regarding Alpha37, entitled "Targeted alpha therapy with 212Pb-NNV003 in treatment of NHL", will be presented at the 2022 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held 8-13 April in New Orleans, USA.

The data in the E-poster show that a single injection of 212Pb-NNV003, or Alpha37, is safe and effective for the treatment of CD37-positive chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in mouse models. Promising efficacy in both ibrutinib-resistant and ibrutinib-sensitive CLL models was observed and treatment with Alpha37 was superior to both ibrutinib and oblinutuzumab, confirming that further clinical development is warranted. These data were previously presented at the company's R&D Day in November 2021.

Alpha37 has been developed as a targeted alpha radioimmunotherapy where the CD37-specific antibody NNV003 is coupled to the alpha particle generating isotope 212Pb for the treatment of NHL and CLL. Despite the availability of current treatments, most patients with these diseases inevitably relapse meaning that there is a significant unmet need for new, alternative therapies.

Jostein Dahle, Co-founder and CSO of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "The pre-clinical data that we have amassed on Alpha37 is taking us closer towards our goal of filing for an IND to begin human clinical testing. We are focussed on high risk and/or ibrutinib resistant/refractory CLL as the entry indication but believe there is a broader unmet need beyond this that Alpha37 may be able to fulfil. We look forward to the further development of this next generation targeted anti-CD37 alpha radio-immunoconjugate."

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 27 billion by 2029. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-announces-presentation-of-preclinical-data-on-alpha37--at-the-american-association,c3521293

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-announces-presentation-of-preclinical-data-on-alpha37-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-2022-annual-meeting-301498777.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

