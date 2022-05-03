U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Nordic Nanovector: New Publication Highlights Synergistic Potential of CD37-targeted Radioimmunoconjugate Humalutin® in Combination with the PARP-inhibitor Olaparib

·4 min read

Second publication reports on CD37-targeting imaging approach to select NHL patients who might respond best to Humalutin® treatment

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces the publication of two new research papers highlighting approaches to improve the potential therapeutic effect of its novel CD37-targeting radioimmunoconjugate Humalutin® (177Lu-DOTA-NNV003) in B-cell malignancies, such as Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).

The first publication by the Company's scientists and its collaborators, published in PLOS One (Ref. 1), reports on the combined effect of Humalutin® with olaparib, a member of the class of anticancer therapies known as PARP inhibitors, on NHL cell lines.

In the studies, the combination of Humalutin® and olaparib was found to be synergistic or conditionally synergistic leading to cell death in 6 of 7 NHL cell lines (diffuse large B cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma). Where the combination was conditionally synergistic (i.e. both synergistic and antagonistic), the effect was dependent on the concentration of each drug, showing the importance of optimising the parameters for further studies.

Humalutin® acts by inducing potentially cytotoxic DNA breaks in the NHL cells, sensitising these cells to olaparib, which prevents the repair of DNA breaks by blocking the activity of DNA repair enzymes poly (ADP ribose) polymerase 1 and 2 (PARP1 and PARP2). Olaparib is approved in the US and most markets globally for BRCA mutated ovarian and breast cancer.

The authors concluded that further in vivo studies evaluating the anti-tumour effect of the combination of radioimmunotherapies, including Humalutin®, and PARP inhibition are warranted.

Separately, Nordic Nanovector reports the publication of a paper in the high-impact open access journal Scientific Reports (Ref. 2) on the potential of a non-invasive diagnostic imaging approach to select NHL patients who are more likely to respond to or are at risk for developing CD37-induced haematological toxicities from CD37-targeted radioimmunotherapy.

The imaging approach used a radioimmunoconjugate ([89Zr]Zr-N-sucDf-NNV003) comprising the Company's proprietary anti-CD37 antibody NNV003 (a component of Humalutin®), and zirconium-89, a radioisotope that is well-suited to commonly used positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, to assess CD37-expression, biodistribution and tumour-uptake levels in mice bearing human B cell lymphomas and to predict the possible therapeutic effects of Humalutin® in NHL patients.

A good manufacturing practice (GMP)-compliant production process has also been established to enable administration to patients in future studies.

Jostein Dahle, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Scientific Officer, said: "These two publications add to the growing scientific evidence supporting CD37 as a valuable tumour target both for therapeutic and diagnostic applications in NHL. This evidence provides important validation of our pipeline approach, building on the significant data we have collected from our preclinical and clinical studies with Betalutin® and now expanding to our next-generation CD37-targeting radioimmunoconjugate Humalutin®. We look forward to continuing to grow our understanding around CD37 and the potential of our emerging pipeline."

References

1. Malenge, M.M. et al. Anti-CD37 radioimmunotherapy with 177Lu-NNV003 synergizes with the PARP inhibitor olaparib in treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in vitro. PLOS One (2022): 17(4): e0267543

2. Giesen, D. et al. 89Zr-PET imaging to predict tumor uptake of 177Lu-NNV003 anti-CD37 radioimmunotherapy in mouse models of B cell lymphoma. Sci Rep 12, 6286 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10139-6

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector--new-publication-highlights-synergistic-potential-of-cd37-targeted-radioimmunoconj,c3558797

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-new-publication-highlights-synergistic-potential-of-cd37-targeted-radioimmunoconjugate-humalutin-in-combination-with-the-parp-inhibitor-olaparib-301538100.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

