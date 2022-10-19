U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market to Garner around USD 167 Million by 2031 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~7% during 2022-2031; Rising Number of Pets to Elevate Market Growth – Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research
·6 min read
Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research

Key Companies Outlined in ‘NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Boule Diagnostics AB, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc, bioMérieux, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Scil animal care company GmbH, DiaSystem Scandinavia AB, and others.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on the NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Marketfor the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031 which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size:

The NORDIC veterinary diagnostics market is predicted to gather a revenue of around USD 167 million by the end of 2031 and to grow with a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market has garnered a revenue of around USD 82 million in the year 2021. The rising number of dogs and cats is ascribed to the market expansion. For instance, according to the European Pet Food Industry, 88 million households, or nearly 38% had at least one pet animal. In addition to this, animals are currently experiencing an outbreak of several diseases, which is expected to fuel the market expansion of the NORDIC veterinary diagnostics industry. According to the information from the Norwegian Zoonoses Report 2019, diagnostic tests on 118 dogs in Norway revealed that 20 have the disease campylobacteriosis.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065111

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Key Takeaways

  • Infectious disease segment to influence the revenue graph

  • Hospitals segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Escalating Demand for Healthy Meats and Growing Household Disposable Income to Fuel the Market Growth

Owing to the region’s residents consuming more consistently, there has been an increase in demand for nutritious meats. The NORDIC veterinary diagnostics market is therefore anticipated to increase as a result. Norway consumed more than 55 kg of beef per person overall in the year 2019. Additionally, according to the OCED figures, the anticipated meat consumption rate in Norway in 2029 is 20.8 Kg per capita of pork meat, 18.5 Kg per capita of poultry, and 12.6 Kg per capita of beef and veal.

Furthermore, the household discretionary income in the NORDIC region has been steadily increasing over the forecast period. For instance, according to the information published by the Organization for Economic Corporation and Development, Finland’s household disposable income in 2020 was USD 36,269. In addition to this, from 10 years ago, Sweden’s yearly household disposable income increased each year until 2021. The average per capita disposable income was about USD 26,960.62  in 2021. The average yearly household disposable income was USD 60,778.4 in 2020. The rising consumption of meat products and the increasing household disposable income propels the market growth.

Browse to access the In-depth research report on NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/nordic-veterinary-diagnostics-market/10065111

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Disease Type

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Non-Infectious Diseases

  • Others

On account of the rise in Zoonoses infections among animals, the infectious diseases segment is predicted to have the highest share over the forecast period. In Norway, there were 103 confirmed cases of zoonoses out of the 2108 flocks that were examined, according to the Norwegian Zoonoses Report 2019. 99% of all human rabies deaths are caused by rabies in dogs. Thousands of people per year die from dog-mediated rabies, many of whom are youngsters. Over 150 nations and territories throughout the world have the disease. Every year rabies claims the lives of about 59,000 people worldwide. Moreover, from September 16 to October 5 in 2011, two artic foxes and eight reindeer in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago were found to have rabies, and as a result, 280 people got post-exposure prophylaxis. The rising cases of infectious diseases in animals drive the growth of the segment.

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by End-Users

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Hospitals

  • Research Institutes

  • Others

Get a Sample PDF of the NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065111

The Hospitals segment is estimated to hold a substantial share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the people’s strong desire to have their pets treated by highly skilled medical personnel. There were around 1375 hospitals and clinics in Norway in 2019. Furthermore, in 2022, it is anticipated that Norway’s veterinary activities to generate about USD 0.57 billion in revenue with a yearly growth rate of 3.1% (CAGR 2022-2027). In addition to this, the surge in the number of veterinarians is predicted to promote further growth of the segment. According to the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe, there are 3,326, 3,000, and 2500 veterinarians in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, respectively. The expanding number of hospitals increased revenue, and the rising number of veterinarians drive the growth of the segment.

NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Technology

  • Diagnostic Imaging

  • Immunodiagnostics

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Hematology Test

  • Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Boule Diagnostics AB, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis Inc, bioMérieux, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Scil animal care company GmbH, DiaSystem Scandinavia AB, and others.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065111

Recent Developments in NORDIC Veterinary Diagnostics Market

  • On June 30th, 2021, the agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and Seegene, Inc. was announced for the clinical development and commercialization of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products.

  • On August 31st, 2020, a corporation among Boule Diagnostics AB and its OEM clients was announced to provide goods and services for the hematology platform.

Browse More Related Reports:

Facial Injectors Market Segmentation by End-User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Centers, and Dermatology Clinics); by Application (Facelift, Wrinkle Reduction, Lip Enhancement, Acne Scar Treatment, and Others); and by Fillers Type (Collagen, Dermal, Polymer, Synthetic, Hyaluronic Acid, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Segmentation by Product (Device [Implant & External], Bone Morphogenetic Protein [BMP], Platelet-rich Plasma [PRP], and Others); by Application (Spinal Fusion, Delayed Union, Non-union Bone Fracture, Maxillofacial Surgery, and Others); by End-Use (Hospital, Homecare, and Academic & Research Institutes)-Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2022-2030

Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis by Product (Embolic Coils, Carotid Stents, Intracranial Stents, and Others); by Therapeutic Application (Ischemic Strokes, Cerebral Aneurism, Carotid Artery Stenosis, and Others); by Process (Neurothrombectomy, Cerebral Angiography Technique and Others); and by End-User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Population Health Management Market Analysis by End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Employer Groups, and Others); by Component (Services, and Software); and by Mode of Delivery (Cloud, and On-Premise)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Telehealth Market Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); by End User (Healthcare Payers, Providers, Consumers, and Others); and by Delivery Mode (On-Premise, and Cloud Delivery Mode)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


