NordPass Business introduces Data Breach Scanner

NordPass
·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass Business launches a new feature called Data Breach Scanner. This is a security feature designed to help users detect whether any of the company's emails or domains have appeared in a data breach. The feature is there to enable NordPass Business organization Owners and Admins to act accordingly if their company has been involved in a data breach.

Data Breach Scanner for NordPass Business can be found within the Security Dashboard. The basic view also provides the total number of breaches alongside the number of high- and low-level breaches and a detailed graph of all-time breaches.

The scan results provide all the necessary information: affected email, risk level, as well as active and other breaches.

Data Breach Scanner works by scanning the web for databases containing leaked information and comparing the data within a database with the data stored in your NordPass vault. Members whose email addresses have been compromised due to a data breach can be notified by the organization Owner or a solution Admin.

If any of the company’s emails or domains have been compromised, it’s recommended to take immediate action and at least change the passwords associated with the breached items.

Earlier this summer, NordPass Business introduced the Activity Log feature. It’s a single place within the NordPass Business Admin Panel where solution Owners as well as Admins can see a summary of actions performed by the organization members. It’s a handy way to have a clear view of what actions have been performed and by whom all at the same time.

In addition to that, NordPass Business also introduced NordPass Enterprise — a new tier of the product. While it’s best suited for big companies and corporations, it could also be used for small and medium-sized businesses with advanced needs.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com.

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite
patricia@nordsec.com


