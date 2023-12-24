Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Investors in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.7% to close at US$261 following the release of its yearly results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$2.6b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.4% to hit US$8.46 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Nordson from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.80b in 2024. If met, it would imply a reasonable 6.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 11% to US$9.50. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.59 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$271, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Nordson analyst has a price target of US$300 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$238. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Nordson's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Nordson is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$271, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Nordson analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nordson that you should be aware of.

