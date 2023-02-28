U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.15
    -12.09 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,656.70
    -232.39 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,455.54
    -11.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.99
    +0.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.70
    -0.35 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2920
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,156.20
    -354.95 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.53
    -8.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

·1 min read

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2023.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

INVESTOR CONTACT:


Sara Penner



Nordstrom, Inc.



InvRelations@Nordstrom.com




MEDIA CONTACT:


Stephanie Corzett



Nordstrom, Inc.



NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)
Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-board-of-directors-approves-quarterly-dividend-301758781.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Recommended Stories