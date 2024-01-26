Nordstrom Rack to open at Bell Tower in Fort Myers: 5 things to know

Nordstrom Rack at Mercato in North Naples.

Attention shoppers. Especially discount shoppers.

A second Nordstrom Rack is coming to Southwest Florida.

The new 31,000-square-foot store will be at Bell Tower, the self-described lifestyle center at U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway, in south Fort Myers. The store is expected to open this fall.

"We look forward to being a part of the Fort Myers community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores, in a statement. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

She added that at the new store "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

Here are five things to know about the popular retailer – and its expansion:

What is Nordstrom Rack?

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc., whose stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. According to the company, the discount concept plays a critical role in its "Closer to You" strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms."

What kind of discounts does it offer?

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores, as well as core services, including online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. It's the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

How many stores are there?

With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will expand its physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. The company operates six Nordstrom stores and 19 Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, supplying more than 2,600 jobs statewide. There are more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations in the U.S.

Will this be a first in Southwest Florida?

This will be a second location for Nordstrom Rack in the five-county region. It already has a store at Mercato in North Naples, off U.S. 41, near Vanderbilt Beach Road, which opened to lines in 2013.

In 2020, a traditional Nordstrom store closed at Waterside Shops in North Naples to the disappointment of its loyal shoppers, who launched a petition to try to stop it.

Why Bell Tower?

Shoppers want it in the lineup.

"A strong complement to our already strong retail lineup, the addition of Nordstrom Rack illustrates to our valued shoppers that we listen to their requests, expertly blending brand-name retail with our distinct collection of restaurants, eateries and modern entertainment venues. By bringing sought-after retailers like Nordstrom Rack to the area, Bell Tower is continuing its 40-year tradition as an upscale, magnetic day-to-night destination and the perfect atmosphere for rediscovering the art of shopping," said Jim Brennan, the center's general manager, in a statement.

In Florida, the first Nordstrom Rack opened in 2003 at Sawgrass Mills, a massive outlet mall, near Fort Lauderdale.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers to get new Nordstrom Rack location this fall: What to know