Norfolk approves big box store development at Wards Corner site where Target sought

Norfolk City Council gave the go ahead to the development of a large-scale retail and grocery store off East Little Creek Road in Wards Corner, a site where developers have sought to bring a Target.

Neither the retail giant nor the city have confirmed Target will fill the space formerly occupied by a Kroger, Work Force Development Center and Virginia Ham store.

However, the council’s Tuesday vote follows years of negotiations between Virginia Beach developer Kotarides Cos. and Target to bring a store to the Wards Corner location. Civic league officials previously confirmed Target was being considered for the location, and the colors and designs submitted to council are consistent with Target’s branding.

Council member Tommy Smigiel said he (and his family) were especially excited for his vote to approve the plans Tuesday night.

“I think it’s a great economic development project for Wards Corner,” Smigiel said.

Kotarides Cos. described the business in its development application as a “large, high-quality general merchandise retail store that will include a grocery. The proposed retailer has a national footprint with stores in all 50 states and over $1 billion in sales for 2022.” The store will employ about 150 people and will be roughly 130,000 square feet.

The unanimous council vote Tuesday grants a conditional use permit authorizing the operation of a retail goods establishment larger than 50,000 square feet. A city planning memo states that the current buildings would be demolished. It is unclear when the former Kroger and other buildings on the site will be demolished, when construction on the new store will begin or when it will open.

Norfolk has one Target store about five miles away on North Military Highway. Hampton Roads has 12 Targets.

