Norfolk artisan boutique market moves into former Urban Outfitters spot

The closure of Urban Outfitters opened a historic Granby Street building to an aspiring business owner waiting for an opportunity to showcase regional vendors.

The Mic, short for market interactive community, opened July 29 in downtown Norfolk. Stroll around and you’ll see a variety of merchandise, including antiques, art, boutique clothing, accessories, skincare items, fresh local honey, soup, pickles, seasonings, dessert jars, fresh cut flowers and decor.

Saunter up to the mezzanine and take time to peruse the art gallery or walk up to the third floor for a glimpse into pieces of the past in the vintage shops. The back portion of the store houses the community counter where shoppers will soon find a coffee cart, fresh pastries and bread.

At any given time Wednesday through Saturday, you may see an artist painting live, a potter throwing clay or a demonstration.

“While people are shopping, they may see something being created,” owner Kara Alexander said.

Once the multinational chain store closed after more than a decade in business, Alexander picked up her key in January to the 15,000-square-foot three-story building at 271 Granby St. and, with the help of two staffers, began to bring her dream to fruition.

Twenty years ago, she had envisioned a business in a three-story building with a wide open center and a large staircase that served as a community gathering place. She had pictured a European or New York City-style lifestyle market with all items made or sourced locally.

“My vision was local and global where commerce and culture meet,” she said.

Alexander has lots of ideas she wants to eventually incorporate into the market, including local produce, a men’s section, photo studio and the conversion of some of the dressing rooms into work pods.

“It still takes me back that I’m actually doing that thing that I envisioned,” she said. “And being a part of lots of people creating their dreams in this one space.”

Alexander, who hails from Charleston, South Carolina, said she had the mindset since childhood that she would one day be an entrepreneur.

She was drawn to the building’s character and charm, including the sunshine beaming through 11-foot-tall windows, the darkened oak floors and walls with bits of brick, plaster and remnants of hand-painted wallpaper here and there.

After six months of deep cleaning, planning, measuring and curating artists and vendors, Alexander transformed the empty building into The Mic. Rather than create individual booths, Alexander opted to cohesively blend spaces and items together. She said she wants the flexibility to shift the merchandising or host community events.

“This is just what I think the block needs,” landlord and developer Bobby Wright said.

The historic building, built circa 1910, is owned by Wright’s downtown commercial real estate firm, The Wright Co. Throughout the years, the A.A. Adams building has housed a Singer Sewing shop, a variety store and the Time Lounge nightclub.

As a property owner, Wright said he has tried over the past 20 years to return buildings to their original condition, add modern amenities and attract similar tenants of days gone by.

“I think Granby is known and is expected to be primarily a local business corridor,” Wright said.

Excited by the possibilities of tapping into such a community focus, Alexander said she pinches herself daily.

“I get to wake up and come to a space that excites me and keeps me constantly brainstorming each day,” she said.

Artist Kessy Heath, owner of Crown and Cottage, works out of her home studio in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach and also in a space at The Mic.

She said she had prayed about a new place to showcase and sell her intuitive abstract paintings. Then, she met Alexander.

“I just jumped in with two feet and decided to go ahead and move in that direction,” Heath said. “I love being in Norfolk and I love the diversity.”

