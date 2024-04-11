Norfolk residents respond to 2025 budget proposal; they want a bigger real estate tax cut, more wage increases for city employees

NORFOLK — Residents who attended a Wednesday public hearing expressed overall approval for the city budget proposed for 2025, but called for increased spending on public workers’ wages and further decreasing the real estate tax rate.

The budget, presented by City Manager Pat Roberts in March, includes a $1.53 billion operating budget and a $323 million capital improvement plan.

The total $1.9 billion budget proposes a 2-cent decrease on the real estate tax rate, a 3.5% general wage increase for city employees and line items focused on improving neighborhood safety, addressing homelessness and maintaining and repairing city facilities.

Speakers Wednesday night at Granby High School thanked the city manager, calling the budget proposal a “starting point of progress” and “a great start.”

Charla Smith-Worley, a resident of Norfolk’s east side, asked for an additional decrease in the real estate tax rate amid rising tax assessments.

“My assessment has increased more than 20% over the last four years,” Smith-Worley said. “I am asking for an additional decrease in the tax rate and a fair portion of my tax dollars being spent on the neglected east side.”

The city charges $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. Under the proposed budget for fiscal year 2025, that rate would drop to $1.23, but taxes for many homeowners would rise with property assessed at higher values.

The city had a budget surplus of $17.8 million in fiscal year 2023, which ran from July 2022 to June 2023; that led to one council member to advocate for real estate tax cuts.

City employees also called for additional wage increases.

Mark Old, president of Norfolk Professional Fire Fighters, said the fire department was left behind when sworn police officers last year received a 7.5% wage increase from the city and other employees received a 5% increase.

Old said there is a high attrition rate among firefighters and the starting salary is lower than the Hampton Roads average.

Two public works employees who sweep the streets and respond to stormwater flooding also called for wage increases, asking the city to again provide a 5% increase like last year instead of the 3.5% proposed this year.

“I love what I do and it brings me great pride to see my work being able to positively improve and impact the everyday lives of the citizens of Norfolk,” said Marie McCoy, a self-described “woman of stormwater” and public works employee.

Funds directed toward schools, libraries and public spaces were well-received by residents speaking Wednesday.

Laquetta Mackey, representing a group of educators in the first few rows of the auditorium, stood up for the Norfolk Federation of Teachers and asked council to approve the proposed budget. The proposal includes a bonus for teachers and no increase to healthcare costs, she said.

Last year, teachers opposed the budget, calling for more funding for the school district at the public hearing.

Several Lamberts Point residents stood to voice approval for spending to turn the open space on a former golf course in the neighborhood into a city park. Others said they appreciated increased funding that allowed for extended hours at public libraries, but wanted to see more evening and weekend hours available for working families.

