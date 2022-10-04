U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Norfolk Southern to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings Results on October 26

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will announce its third quarter financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors page of the company's website.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)
Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

What:

Norfolk Southern Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

October 26, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. ET



How to Participate:

Teleconference: 877-869-3847 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.)

Live webcast: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.



Audio Replay:

Following the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and access number 13725888 until November 2, 2022.
The replay also will be available as an MP3 downloadable podcast in the Investors section of the company's website.

 

For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to NSInvest, Norfolk Southern's email distribution list for news releases on earnings and issues pertaining to the financial performance of Norfolk Southern.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-announce-q3-2022-earnings-results-on-october-26-301640231.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

