Norfolk Southern Corporation Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 6.5% to US$251. Revenues of US$12b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$8.02, missing estimates by 6.3%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Norfolk Southern's 21 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$12.5b in 2024. This would be a credible 3.2% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 51% to US$12.20. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.05 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$246, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Norfolk Southern analyst has a price target of US$289 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$200. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Norfolk Southern'shistorical trends, as the 3.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 2.8% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.4% per year. So although Norfolk Southern is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Norfolk Southern. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$246, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

