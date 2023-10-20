What Is Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE:NSC) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$237 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$191. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Norfolk Southern's current trading price of US$200 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Norfolk Southern’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Norfolk Southern?

According to my valuation model, Norfolk Southern seems to be fairly priced at around 4.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Norfolk Southern today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $208.62, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Norfolk Southern’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Norfolk Southern?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Norfolk Southern. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NSC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NSC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Norfolk Southern.

