Norfolk Southern determines urgent railcar safety issue

ATLANTA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) issued the following statement Thursday after determining an urgent safety issue related to a specific model of rail cars:

During Norfolk Southern's cleanup of the derailment in Springfield, Ohio on March 5, the company determined that a specific model and series of railcars had loose wheels, which could cause a derailment. The investigative team identified these wheels as coming from a series of recently acquired cars from a specific manufacturer. Although the investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, we immediately notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Railroad Administration and began inspecting other cars from this series on our network.

Upon identifying additional cases of unusual wheel movement, we acted swiftly. We issued orders to remove these cars from service until their wheelsets could be replaced, and we have taken steps to remove this specific model and series from service until they can be fully inspected. We also notified the manufacturer and worked urgently to inform the rest of the railroad industry, as Norfolk Southern is not the only user of these cars. As a result, the Association of American Railroads issued an advisory to halt the use of these cars. Norfolk Southern will continue to investigate this matter and take appropriate action.

