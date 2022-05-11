U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Norfolk Southern to present at Bank of America's 2022 Transportation and Airlines Conference

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE: NSC) President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan H. Shaw, will make a presentation at Bank of America's 2022 Transportation and Airlines Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

What: Bank of America's 2022 Transportation and Airlines Conference
When: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:40 a.m. ET
Where: Via webcast

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-bank-of-americas-2022-transportation-and-airlines-conference-301545369.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

