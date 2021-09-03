U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

In this article:
NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)
Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)

Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Friday, September 10, 10:20 a.m. EDT
Virtual Conference
Webcast URL: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen100/nsc/1840212

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-cowen-14th-annual-global-transportation--sustainable-mobility-conference-301369241.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

