Norfolk Southern reaches paid sick leave agreement with additional mechanical railroaders

Nine Norfolk Southern unions now have access to paid sick leave benefits

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with another of its labor unions to provide up to seven paid sick days per year to their members. The agreement, reached in collaboration with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Blacksmiths (IBBB), will immediately provide Norfolk Southern's mechanical railroaders with four new days of paid sick leave per year while also offering them the flexibility to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

"We continue to make strides to improve the quality of life of our craft railroaders in partnership with our unions," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw. "Our railroaders help drive the American economy forward, and each of these new agreements helps ensure that they have even more time to manage their personal health and well-being."

With these new agreements, nine of Norfolk Southern's twelve unions now have locally negotiated paid sick days, benefiting approximately 6,000 railroaders.

This Monday, Norfolk Southern reached agreements with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen. Last week, Norfolk Southern announced deals with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers, Mechanical Department and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. And in February, the company reached agreements with the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees. Two other Norfolk Southern unions, the American Association of Train Dispatchers and the Transportation Communications Union, already had access to paid sick leave benefits from prior negotiations.

Norfolk Southern will continue to engage with local labor leaders to enhance the quality of life and work predictability for its dedicated craft railroaders.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

