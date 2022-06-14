Noridian expands commercial market expertise with new position and hire

Noridian Healthcare Solutions

This position will bridge health insurance companies’ needs with Noridian’s administrative solutions

FARGO, N.D., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has expanded its commercial market reach with the addition of a new position. Jennie ML Ossentjuk joins Noridian as the market lead of commercial health plans and will serve as a central point of contact for health plan administration networks.



“For more than 60 years, Noridian has been the trusted source for federal and state health care administration solutions. We are eager to strengthen our commercial market presence with Jennie’s long-established leadership and industry expertise,” shares Woody Barela, senior vice president and chief growth officer at Noridian. “Jennie’s decades-long and diverse tenure in the health care industry will bolster the already unmatched service and competitive advantage that Noridian provides health care companies.”

As market lead, Ossentjuk will build and maintain long-lasting, strong relationships with key customers and influencers for Noridian including executive teams, external stakeholders and operating leaders. These connections will contribute to customer success and satisfaction by accommodating key priorities, needs and preferences to achieve business goals in their respective markets. Additionally, Ossentjuk will perform health care market forecasting and develop strategic plans that promote sales growth.

Ossentjuk brings a wealth of knowledge of the health care industry with more than 30 years of experience across diverse sectors. She has the unique ability to pinpoint opportunities to grow revenue for both the customer and company by assessing business needs and tailoring plans to suit strategic goals. Ossentjuk’s experience also spans into health care information technology, operational development, risk adjustment and program management. She is also a national-level speaker on various health care solutions and operations topics.

Prior to this position, Ossentjuk was the director of client engagement for Vatica Health in Georgia. Ossentjuk has a master’s degree in health care management from the University of Maryland and received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. She resides in Washingtonville, New York.

Ossentjuk will be at AHIP 2022 in the Noridian booth, #728. Learn about Noridian’s full suite of administrative services at Noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

