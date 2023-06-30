Norman couple sentenced to prison for federal grant fraud

Jun. 30—A Norman couple that pleaded guilty to federal grant fraud was sentenced to serve a combined three years in prison and ordered to pay $2.1 million in restitution, authorities announced Thursday.

Shorong Liu, 60, pleaded guilty in April of 2021 to making a materially false statement regarding a matter pertaining to the U.S. Department of Energy while working for the University of Oklahoma as a professor, according to a news release provided by the U.S. Attorney's office in Oklahoma City.

Liu was sentenced June 21 to 27 months in federal prison and fined $10,000. His term of imprisonment will be followed by two years of supervised release.

Juan Lu, 60, pleaded guilty in May of 2021 to using documents containing materially false statements regarding a matter pertaining to the energy department.

Lu was sentenced Wednesday to 14 months in federal prison and fined $10,000. Her term of imprisonment will be followed by two year of supervised release.

In addition to the prison sentences and fines, the court ordered the defendants to pay $2.1 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Energy.

As of Thursday, Liu was listed as a faculty member and Lu was listed as an affiliate research scientist on the university's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry website.

Reached Thursday, an OU spokesperson could not confirm whether the couple was still employed by the university.

In 2021, Liu and his wife formed and controlled a company called MicroChem Solutions. Through the company, they applied for and received federal grant money from the Small Business Technology Transfer Program of the Department of Energy, according to the news release.

"The mission of the grant program was to support scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investments of federal research funds in critical American priorities, the U.S. Attorney's office said in the release.

"However, Liu and Lu spent this grant money on matters unrelated to the purpose of the grant funding, including on personal expenses. Liu and Lu also made false statements and submitted altered documents to the Department of Energy regarding how they spent grant money."

According to a court affidavit, the couple spent $37,448 for a vehicle and more than $213,000 in credit card bills.