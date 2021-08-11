U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Norman Regional Health System and Oceans Healthcare Announce Partnership to Build Freestanding Behavioral Health Center

·5 min read

New hospital will more than double inpatient bed capacity and add new services

NORMAN, Okla. and PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman Regional Health System and Oceans Healthcare have entered into a joint venture partnership to expand access to behavioral health services in south central Oklahoma through the construction of a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital.

The 48-bed hospital will be named Behavioral Health Porter Village and will more than double Norman Regional Health System's current inpatient capacity for behavioral health patients and add new services, including an intensive outpatient program and a dedicated geriatric behavioral health unit. The freestanding hospital, which is expected to open in 2023 on the Norman Regional Hospital campus, Porter location, will replace the existing 20-bed behavioral health unit inside the current hospital. The behavioral health center will be one of the first facilities constructed on the new Porter Health Village campus and will augment a broad range of health and wellness services planned for that location, including the addition of a senior wellness center.

"The selection of a partner who shares our commitment to improving access to quality behavioral health services is an important milestone in the implementation of our Inspire Health plan to transform the delivery of care in our communities," said Richie Splitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norman Regional Health System. "Partnering with Oceans Healthcare will allow us to leverage their expertise in the delivery of behavioral healthcare and bring important new resources to meet growing demand for mental health support."

Mental health is increasingly in the national spotlight as rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse have risen following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report, Oklahoma ranks 45th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for the highest prevalence of mental illness in adults and lowest rates of access to care.

"Increasing access to mental health treatment and care is critical to Oklahoma becoming a top ten state for behavioral health. The ODMHSAS welcomes the additional broad range of treatment options to help better serve Oklahomans experiencing emotional distress," said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

"As a psychiatrist, I see firsthand the need for mental health services in our community," said Farhan Jawed, MD, Medical Director of Norman Regional's Behavioral Medicine services. "I can't wait to expand and increase the number of patients we are able to treat. This new freestanding center will be life changing for many members of our community."

Norman Regional selected Oceans Healthcare after a thorough review of potential partners at the state and national level. A nationally recognized provider of behavioral health services, Oceans Healthcare specializes in bringing mental health treatment options to underserved communities and consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measures. The company currently operates 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses, across three states and has forged similar partnerships with leading health systems including Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Louisiana, and CHRISTUS Spohn Health System in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"Across the country, the need for mental health services is increasing and few communities have the resources they need to meet that demand," said Stuart Archer, Chief Executive Officer of Oceans Healthcare. "We are honored to partner with a respected institution such as Norman Regional Health System to expand access to behavioral health care and, ultimately, help fulfill their vision of making the communities they serve stronger and healthier."

In addition to Behavioral Health Porter Village, Norman Regional will continue to provide outpatient behavioral health services at Norman Regional Moore, including an outpatient counseling center and a senior counseling center.

About Norman Regional Health System Inspire Health
Norman Regional Health System (NRHS) is a multi-campus system that provides for the health and wellness needs of our regional communities throughout south central Oklahoma. NRHS is operated by Norman Regional Hospital Authority, a public trust, which serves the public interests and functions as a political subdivision of the State of Oklahoma. Norman Regional is transforming healthcare in the communities it serves with the Inspire Health plan. Inspire Health has five core components: the HealthPlex acute care expansion, Ambulatory Pavilion and Cancer Center, a new Freestanding Emergency Department+ (plus ancillary services) in southeast Norman, a Behavioral Health Center and the revitalization of the historical Norman Regional Hospital (Porter) campus into a health and wellness destination, the Porter Health Village. These projects are tentatively set to be completed by 2024. To learn more visit www.InspireHealthOK.com.

About Oceans Healthcare
Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment with a special focus on the unique physical and emotional needs of older adults. With 33 locations, including 23 inpatient hospital campuses, Oceans treated more than 18,000 individuals in 2020. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.oceanshealthcare.com.

Media Contacts:


Rebecca Kirkham

Melissa Herron, APR

Oceans Healthcare

Norman Regional Health System

615.750.9028

405.307.2144

rebecca@lovell.com

mherron@nrh-ok.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norman-regional-health-system-and-oceans-healthcare-announce-partnership-to-build-freestanding-behavioral-health-center-301353564.html

SOURCE Oceans Healthcare

