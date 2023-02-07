Norman Regional Health System Partners with VisiQuate for Data-Driven Approach to Revenue Cycle Management

Oklahoma-based health system establishes long-term partnership to create a culture of excellence by embracing data and advanced analytics

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate Inc., the industry-leading provider of advanced analytics, intelligent workflow, results-driven services and AI-powered automation offerings to America's most respected healthcare providers, announced today that Norman Regional Health System has finalized a multi-year agreement with the company to embrace data and advanced analytics as a key driver of daily operations. Norman Regional's leadership selected VisiQuate Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics to optimize the organization's financial performance and drive revenue cycle yield improvement. The health system will also use the VisiQuate PayFlo solution to standardize and optimize various processes throughout its end-to-end revenue cycle operations.

The suite of solutions will be deployed throughout Norman Regional's business office, revenue cycle and related functional areas. "Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will deliver to our revenue cycle operations," Richard Spray, Director Patient Financial Services, Norman Regional, said. "Having on-demand data to identify issues early and resolve them quickly – in addition to the ability to measure and evaluate our processes and productivity – is invaluable. The data analytics platform will help our teams work smarter, which is essential during a time of escalating labor costs and narrowing margins for health systems."

"We're extremely excited to welcome Norman Regional as a partner," Chris Henry, Vice President, Growth at VisiQuate, said. "Amid the growing challenges that community providers such as Norman Regional face with payer misbehaviors, budget shortfalls and staffing issues, we especially look forward to a long and prosperous relationship that improves margins and staff productivity to help the health system achieve its vision of being 'the provider of choice to improve the health and well-being of [their] regional communities.'"

About Norman Regional Health System:

Norman Regional Health System is a multi-campus system that serves the healthcare needs of south central Oklahoma. It is currently comprised of two acute-care hospitals in Norman, OK. The Norman Regional Porter campus, located on Porter Avenue, is licensed for 219 beds, and offers a full range of services. The Norman Regional HealthPlex campus, on Interstate 35, is licensed for 168 acute care beds. The Health System also operates two freestanding emergency room plus facilities: Norman Regional Moore, in Moore, and Norman Regional Nine in southeast Norman. You can visit Norman Regional on Twitter at @normanregional or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/norman-regional-hospital/.

About VisiQuate

VisiQuate partners with healthcare organizations to guide them to peak business health, through expert-led, services-enabled technologies that dramatically improve performance and reduce process waste. We deliver optimized revenue cycle outcomes through a unique combination of complex data curation, smart workflows, deep AI & ML, advanced analytics and intelligent process automation. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. Learn more about VisiQuate at www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

