Norman USA, Global Leader in Window Coverings Expands Product Safety Awareness Campaign to Include Canada

·3 min read

Effective immediately and for the next several months, every household in the 10 Canadian Provinces with a child under eight (8) years old is eligible for one FREE custom-made cordless Honeycomb shade

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norman® a world-wide leader in the window coverings industry with a strong commitment to quality, safety and innovation is expanding their safety awareness campaign to Canada. Norman® will offer every Canadian household within the Ten (10) Provinces with a child under eight (8) years old one FREE custom-made cordless Norman® Honeycomb shade.

Norman USA
Norman USA

Norman® complies with some of the highest global product safety standards including the current American National Standard for Safety of Window Covering Products (WCMA/ANSI), the new Canadian Corded Window Coverings Regulations, and is an active participant in the WCMA "Best for Kids" rigorous certification program.

Corded window coverings continue to be a risk of strangulation for children in Canada. Health Canada is aware of 39 fatalities in Canada involving strangulation from corded window coverings since 1989.

"Safety is a priority at Norman - our focus is not only on product design but also on materials and manufacturing processes. Oftentimes free-hanging corded window coverings are an overlooked hazard in homes and we're aiming to do our part in promoting awareness and making homes as safe as possible," said Norman President Ranjan Mada.

For details and access to this free cordless shade campaign, please visit www.normanchildsafety.com and complete the required information. Each household is limited to one (1) free shade. Additional shades may be purchased at participating Norman retailers including Budget Blinds. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery of the shade as each shade is custom sized to fit your window.

Common Questions:

  • How to qualify for a Free Cordless Honeycomb shade? Households with at least one child under the age of eight (8) years old and live in the 10 Canadian Provinces.

  • Where do I order this shade? Visit www.normanchildsafety.com and follow the ordering instructions.

  • What are the limitations to this free cordless Honeycomb shade? It is a custom-made shade for each household's window and is offered in 2 color choices. There are certain size limitations that are specified on the www.normanchildsafety.com.

About Norman®
With almost over 50 years of excellence in crafting fine window furnishings, Norman® quality has made it famous. It's what drives Norman® to innovate and why you will see it in every detail. Few companies will farm their own wood, make their own components, or weave their own cords. At Norman®, everything matters and anything is possible. Norman® strives to exceed the highest industry standards. That's why Norman® is focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection, and value. From patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, to their socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® has a history of defining the future. www.normanusa.com | @normanwindowfashions

Media Contact:
Jillian Eldredge
508-207-2384
333792@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norman-usa-global-leader-in-window-coverings-expands-product-safety-awareness-campaign-to-include-canada-301522843.html

SOURCE Norman USA

