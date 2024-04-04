Norman's Hallmark opens at Seaview Square as chain looks to grow to 100 stores

OCEAN TOWNSHIP - With the doors now open at Norman's Hallmark at Seaview Square shopping center, the retailer of cards and gifts is continuing its growth trajectory of opening new stores and relocating older ones.

"We plan on continuing to grow and we have a lot of growth in front of us in the next year or two," said Howard Henschel, chief executive officer and president of Norman's Hallmark.

Norman's Hallmark has moved into the former Harmon Face Values store, a 6,450-square-foot space in the row of stores facing Route 66 at Seaview Square. Previously, it was located at Middlebrook Plaza on Route 35 at Deal Road in Ocean Township, about two miles away.

The new store was a "perfect size" for Norman's and shares the same center with several restaurants, Henschel said. "We just think it's a better location for our customers."

It also is Norman's latest format with updated lighting and layout, said Kim Dunn, the company's marketing director. "The entire format and layout of this store is much more conducive to today's shopper."

It puts more distance between the Ocean Township store and another location at the Consumer Centre shopping center on Route 36 in West Long Branch, Henschel said. Norman's closed its Monmouth Mall store and moved to a larger space in West Long Branch in 2022.

Norman's sells Hallmark cards and ornaments as well as fashion and fashion accessories, books, stationary, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet food. Brands include Lenox, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Willow Tree, Vera Bradley and Corkcicle. Some brands are based in New Jersey such as David Bradley chocolate in Robbinsville and Johnson's Popcorn in Ocean City.

"We tried to bring in a very diverse selection of products for all different occasions for our customers," Dunn said.

And people still buy greeting cards despite the availability of electronic gift cards and emails. Forty percent of greeting cards are not mailed, but are handed out instead, Henschel said. "We have never found, in all the years, that greeting cards have been replaced by computer, emails and so forth. That's just another means of communication," he said.

But it's not "just about the card," Dunn said. The goal: buy a card, find a gift, get the wrap and maybe buy something for yourself. "If you're going to get a gift and you're looking for something unique or different, that's what we're known for," Dunn said.

Newtown, Pennsylvania-based Norman's Hallmark now has 76 stores, including other Monmouth County locations in Howell, Freehold Township, Manalapan and West Long Branch.

For the last three years, Norman's has been opening about 12 stores per year and has plans to reach 100 stores in three or four years, Herschel said. One priority has been moving out of malls and into larger stores, similar to the company's move from Monmouth Mall to West Long Branch.

"Rather than improve our positions in malls, we'd rather have a bigger store outside the mall," Herschel said.

As part of the grand opening for the new Ocean Township location, the store is running a sale Thursday through Sunday April 7, which includes a raffle drawing for a free large Bogg Bag, valued at $95.99. All members of Crown Rewards, a free Gold Crown loyalty program, will receive 20% off regular purchases during the sale.

