Norse Atlantic Airways Chooses LUX interactive to Develop a Custom Digital Experience

·2 min read

TROY, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norse Atlantic Airways, a Norwegian airline that will offer affordable transatlantic flights, selected LUX interactive to design and develop custom software that will interface with Navitaire, a digital-first reservation, retailing, and e-commerce system that launched the low-cost carrier industry. The solution built by LUX will be the primary sales channel for tickets and ancillary products. As a result, Norse customers will plan travel quickly and intuitively from any device with internet connectivity.

LUX has sixteen years of experience in the reservation arena. They have created a solid, knowledgeable team that understands robust reservation systems' intricacies with over six custom systems completed. LUX has built and maintained websites and other software used by multiple airlines, using both the Navitaire and Sabre platforms. The solutions and services offered bridge gaps between Navitaire and affordable carriers.

Solutions Include:

LUX has also created and maintained systems with Southwest Airlines and other travel-based organizations such as Red Roof, a premier economy hotel company.

David Mengyan, a partner at LUX interactive, said: "I'm proud we have been selected to help get Norse Atlantic Airways off the ground. Being involved in a start-up's early stages allows us to share our knowledge and experience while crucial business and technological decisions are still being made. Ultimately, this helps us to achieve our goal of providing intuitive, low-friction ways to purchase affordable Trans-Atlantic flights."

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that will offer affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient, and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Florida, Paris, London, and Oslo, among others. For more information about Norse Atlantic Airways, visit their website flynorse.com

LUX provides industry-leading expertise to help clients multiple aggregate airlines, hotel, and rental car offerings into a unified booking process for mobile apps and websites.

For more information on LUX, visit LUXinteractive.com or contact Steve Taylor at (248) 850 -8973.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norse-atlantic-airways-chooses-lux-interactive-to-develop-a-custom-digital-experience-301488379.html

SOURCE LUX Interactive

