Norsemen Brewing Co. is opening a second location. Here's how to get a sneak peek Tuesday.

A local brewery is expanding its services one craft beer at a time.

Norsemen Brewing Co. will soon open its second brewery dubbed Norsemen Lakeheim Taproom & Restaurant, 2841 S.E. Croco Road. The location was the former home of Senor Bur-Rito's Taco Shop.

Co-owner of Norsemen Brewing Co., Jared Rudy said the decision to open a second location followed the success of the first Norsemen location at 830 N. Kansas Ave. in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District — and the need for dine-in service in in southeast Topeka.

Norsemen Brewery Co. owners Jared and Emily Rudy are almost ready to welcome diners to Norsemen Lakeheim Taproom & Restaurant, 2841 S.E. Croco Road.

"Everybody has focused on the west side for so many years, and that's why we started our initial place," Rudy said. "We just wanted to give the east side some love. Being able to open a second location here, on the east side, by the lake, makes me super thrilled."

The new location is expected to open by the end of July.

What will make the new Norsemen location stand apart from original?

The Lakeheim location will keep the same Viking theme as the first, but with a more modern approach, Rudy said.

With an occupancy of 152 people and a small square footage compared to the NOTO location, the new brewery features modern chandeliers and a custom-made wooden bar table with LED-lighting, high wooden-top tables and leather booths.

A custom-made bar top at Norsemen Lakeheim Taproom & Restaurant features inlays of Lake Shawnee and Viking-inspired elements.

The owners have extended the outdoor dining to create more space for customer seating with shade. Rudy said they hope to eventually add televisions to the outdoor space for live streaming of Lake Shawnee sporting events.

The food menu and cocktails will remain the same, but they will really focus on "to-go beer," Rudy said.

"With the games across the street, golf, all that stuff. People are going to be coming in and just wanting to grab stuff to get out and go back to the RV park or what not," Rudy said. "So, we will be doing a lot more daily cans."

'Sneak Peek Patio Party' will give glimpse into new Norsemen restaurant

Expanded patio seating under covered canopies will let guests enjoy their drinks and food at Norsemen Lakeheim Taproom & Restaurant.

For a chance to see the Lakeheim location, Norsemen owners will host a Sneak Peek Patio party on Tuesday, the Fourth of July.

Beginning at noon until supplies last, hot dogs, brats and pulled-pork tacos will be available for purchase, along with beers, margaritas and 16-ounce cans of beer.

"We're excited, scared, losing sleep, trying to get open," Rudy said, "but we are super excited to be able to bring something to this area that everybody knows it's missing."

What are the business hours for the new Norsemen location?

Various types of seating will be available at Norsemen Lakeheim Taproom & Restaurant.

Business hours for the new location will align with the NOTO Arts site, which are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Mondays are closed.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Norsemen Brewing Co. opening a second location in southeast Topeka