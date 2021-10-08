U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,667.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,877.50
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.10
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.07
    +0.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.00
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -1.47 (-7.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8400
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,477.53
    +1,427.54 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.55
    +20.80 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.77
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's third quarter results 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hydro's third quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST, 06:00 GMT), on Tuesday October 26, 2021. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo and can also be seen on webcast.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending a mail to Matz.Coucheron-Aamot@hydro.com.

In order to view the presentation, please join the webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, you need to be present in Oslo or join the conference call before the end of the presentation. To join the conference call, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs.


Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss George Soros’ stock portfolio: top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. George Soros, also known as, “The Man Who Broke the Bank of England”, is a Hungarian-born American billionaire, investor, and […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Warren Buffett’s solid investing advice is just what’s needed in this frothy stock market

    Individual investors are back. Facing such turmoil, individual investors are eager for guidance. There are few better sources than Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK) (BRK) Warren Buffett, renowned for a matchless investment record across six volatile decades as well as for his savvy, accessible advice for investors.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Plug Power Ready To Breakout After Being Pinched Between Support And Resistance?

    Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher Thursday as the broader industrial market sector bounces back. Many stocks are rising on optimism Congress will near a deal preventing a government shutdown. Plug Power was up 7.48% at $26.44 at last check. See Also: Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising Plug Power Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be nearing the end of what technical traders would call a pennant pattern. If the stock sees a day with above-average volume in the next coupl

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]