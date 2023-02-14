U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

Norsk Hydro
·1 min read
Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 5.65 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2022.

Dividend amount: NOK 5.65 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 10 May 2023

Ex-date: 11 May 2023

Record date: 12 May 2023

Payment date: 23 May 2023

Date of approval: 10 May 2023

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


